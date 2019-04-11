EU 27 and Britain agree to Brexit extension until Oct 31: EU's Tusk

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Leaders of the 27 countries remaining in the European Union and British Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed to extend Britain's date of departure from the bloc until Oct 31, the chair of EU summits said in a tweet on Thursday (April 11).

"EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October.

"This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution," European Council President Donald Tusk's text read.

Tusk told Britain not to waste the extra time to sort out Brexit after the EU agreed a second delay to London’s departure until Oct 31.

“Please don’t waste this time,” Tusk told a news conference after eight hours of EU leaders’ talks on the matter.

He said Britain still had all the options on Brexit available during the extension, from approving the stalled divorce deal, to changing its leave strategy to cancelling the departure altogether.

EU leaders would review the situation at their regular summit in June.

“June is not a cliff-edge, or a moment to take new decisions, it must be clear,” Tusk said. “June is not for decisions about extension. My intension is even not to discuss, but only to inform member states about the situation."

EU27 has agreed an extension of Art. 50. I will now meet PM @theresa_may for the UK government's agreement. #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 10, 2019

The compromise deal on the date came French President Emmanuel Macron opposed efforts to give May another year.

“A Brexit extension until 31 October is sensible since it gives time to UK to finally choose its way,” Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted, adding that a summit in June would let EU leaders “take stock of the situation”.

The late-night agreement means Britain will not crash out of the bloc on Friday and gives May more than the three months she had asked for to build a parliamentary majority behind the withdrawal treaty she negotiated with the EU last year.

But Macron’s push for a June Brexit and strong opposition to other leaders’ preference for a much longer extension that might increase the chances of Britain changing its mind to stay in the bloc meant the meeting ended up with the October compromise.

Oct 31 would correspond to the end of the five-year mandate of the present EU executive Commission.

In order to continue as an EU member beyond June 1, May has agreed to organise British elections to the European Parliament on May 23, though it is still unclear if that vote will go ahead and how far it might turn into a virtual second referendum on EU membership that some hope could mean Britain cancelling Brexit.