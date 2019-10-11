Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (Oct 11) for making peace with bitter foe Eritrea.

Ethiopia and Eritrea, long-time foes which fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility.

The Nobel committee said in a statement on its website the award was given to Abiy "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea".

It said he has also initiated "important reforms that give many citizens hope for a better life and a brighter future".

The committee said Abiy had made it clear that he wished to resume peace talks with Eritrea after taking office in April 2018. He worked in close cooperation with the President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki and quickly worked out the principles of a peace agreement to end the long “no peace, no war” stalemate between the two countries.

"The prize is also meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions," the Nobel committee added.

Abiy's office said in a letter following the announcement it was "proud as a nation" for winning this year's prize.

Last year, the award - consisting of a gold medal, a diploma, and nine million Swedish kronor (S$1.4 million) - was given to two champions fighting sexual violence, Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad.

Introduced by Swedish chemist and innovator Alfred Nobel, who made a vast fortune from his invention of dynamite in 1866, the Nobel prizes were first awarded in 1901 to honour "those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind".

Earlier this week, the Nobel prizes in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were awarded.

The economics prize - the only award not included in Nobel's will, wraps up the 2019 Nobel prize season on Oct 14. It was funded and created by the Swedish Central Bank to mark its 300th anniversary in 1968.

All the Nobel winners will be presented with their prizes on Dec 10, on the anniversary of Nobel's death.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee believes it is now that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement. The committee hopes that the 2019 #NobelPeacePrize will strengthen Prime Minister Abiy in his important work for peace and reconciliation.#NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2019