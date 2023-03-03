Estonia's pro-Ukraine government faces election test, amid cost of living crisis

KOHTLA-JARVE, Estonia - One of Europe’s most staunchly pro-Ukrainian governments faces a challenge in a national election in Estonia on Sunday from a far-right party that is seeking to capitalise on dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living.

If, as opinion polls predict, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ liberal Reform party wins the election and successfully crafts a coalition it would cement the Baltic nation’s pro-European direction. Estonia would also stay on course to adopt more green energy and continue to accept refugees from Ukraine.

However, promises from the far-right EKRE party to slash energy bills by opposing the transition to green energy are proving popular in some parts of the country, as is a vow to shut the door to further Ukrainian refugees.

Ms Kallas and EKRE leader Martin Helme both told Reuters this week they hope to lead the next coalition government.

“I hope to stay prime minister, but it’s up to the voters to decide”, Ms Kallas said in an interview, after casting an early vote by Internet, as the majority of Estonians are expected to do.

However, it is possible - although not very likely - that the election could produce a coalition led by EKRE, whom Ms Kallas pledged she would never work with, said Mr Aivar Voog, a pollster at Kantar Emor.

Mr Helme said his supporters, who mostly come from rural regions, trust his party to handle the cost of living crisis, as well as to curb immigration, and take care of their security in the face of “a possible war with Russia”.

EKRE’s popularity surged during the Covid-19 pandemic and benefited from Estonia’s inflation reaching 23 per cent last summer, the highest in the euro zone and more than double its average.

“People are really scared about the future, and the main parties, especially the governing parties, have no real answers,” said Mr Helme.

He said his government would support Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces who invaded a year ago, but would not accept any more Ukrainian refugees.

The nation of 1.3 million, of which a quarter are ethnic Russians, accepted 62,000 Ukrainian refugees in 2022.

“This has put an enormous strain on our budgets, our accommodation, our education system, our medical system, but also our overall cultural picture,” Mr Helme said. “We can’t possibly take in any more”.