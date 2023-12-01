Estonia warns against travels to Russia over possible border shutdown

TALLINN - Estonia on Nov 30 warned its citizens against “any travel” to Russia, saying Tallinn might temporarily close the border with its eastern neighbour on migrant influx concerns.

A former Soviet republic and now a staunch Ukraine supporter, Estonia shares a 333km-long border with Russia, with six checkpoints currently open.

But Estonia’s foreign ministry said in a statement the country “could close its border crossing points temporarily at very short notice due to potential migration pressure” coming from Russia.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Nov 30 told reporters it was “clearly recommended not to travel to Russia anymore”.

“If Estonia temporarily closes its border, those who are in Russia at the time won’t be able to get back,” Mr Tsahkna added.

The ministry in Tallinn has advised Estonians “to consider the need to remain in Russia and return to Estonia if possible”.

Earlier this week, Finland announced shutting down its last crossing with Russia due to a surge in undocumented migrants, claiming it was a hybrid attack orchestrated by Moscow.

The Finnish and Estonian borders with Russia are both the European Union’s and Nato’s external borders. AFP