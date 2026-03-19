Estonia says Russian jet violates airspace, triggers response

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna speaks during an interview with Reuters, at the Estonian embassy, in Beijing, China November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, March 19 - A Russian fighter jet violated neighbouring Estonia's airspace on Wednesday, triggering a response from NATO's Baltic Air Policing, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

It was the first time this year that a Russian aircraft has violated Estonian airspace, the foreign ministry said.

The violation occurred near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland, off Estonia's northern coast, where a Russian SU-30 fighter aircraft entered Estonian airspace and remained for around one minute, Tsahkna said on Thursday.

"There was no threat to Estonia's security," he added.

NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission responded swiftly, deploying Italian Air Force units, according to Tsahkna.

In September last year, Estonia said three Russian military jets violated the Baltic country's airspace for 12 minutes in an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion, while Russia's Defence Ministry rejected the claim as false.

Estonia summoned the acting head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Tallinn in protest at Wednesday's incident, the foreign ministry said.

The Russian embassy in Estonia did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters via phone and email. REUTERS