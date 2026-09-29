Estonia says Russia ordered August arson attack on defence company

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HELSINKI, Sept 29 - Estonia said on Tuesday it had concluded that an August fire at Estonian defence company Milrem Robotics, a supplier of unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine, was caused by an arson attack commissioned by Russian security services.

• Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the conclusion was based on information gathered by Estonia's Internal Security Service KAPO

• Estonia did not disclose its evidence in the case, citing confidentiality of security services, but said the incident was consistent with other sabotage conducted on Russia's behalf in Europe

• Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the case was "extremely serious" and that Sweden stood fully behind the Baltic nation

• The Russian embassy in Tallinn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia has repeatedly denied Western allegations of sabotage and other hybrid activities in Europe REUTERS