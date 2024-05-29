Estonia says China has not responded to subsea cables probe request

VILNIUS - Estonia’s state prosecutor said China has not responded to a six-month-old request for help with an investigation into a Chinese ship which Estonia suspects cut two of its subsea telecoms cables.

The two cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden were damaged on Oct 7-8, and an Estonia-Finland gas pipeline was broken the same night, hurting energy security and raising alarm bells in the wider region.

Both Estonia, which is investigating the cables damage, and Finland, which is looking into the Balticconnector gas pipeline, have named the Hong Kong-registered container ship NewNew Polar Bear as the prime suspect.

“The Chinese authorities have not provided a response on executing the legal aid request as of yet”, Estonian state prosecutor Triinu Olev said, in a written statement on May 28.

“We need to collect additional evidence to determine whether the damage was caused intentionally or by accident. We submitted a legal aid request to the Chinese authorities to gather evidence from the vessel and its crew”, she added.

There was no immediate reply from the Chinese embassy to a Reuters email seeking comment on Ms Olev’s remarks.

Estonia believes the vessel belongs to a Chinese company, Ms Olev said.

The request was sent on Nov 10, her spokesperson told Reuters in December.

A separate legal assistance request was sent to China by the Finnish investigation, he said.