Estonia, Latvia to buy German air defence system

Updated
31 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

COPENHAGEN - NATO members Estonia and Latvia have signed a contract for a joint purchase of the German medium-range air defence system IRIS-T for 400 million euros ($430 million), the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments said on Monday. REUTERS

