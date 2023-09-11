Estonia, Latvia to buy German air defence system

COPENHAGEN - NATO members Estonia and Latvia have signed a contract for a joint purchase of the German medium-range air defence system IRIS-T for 400 million euros ($430 million), the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments said on Monday. REUTERS
