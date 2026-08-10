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Estonia government loses parliamentary majority as two MPs defect

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A general view of the Estonia's Parliament Riigikogu during an extraordinary session in Tallinn, Estonia July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A general view of the Estonia's Parliament Riigikogu during an extraordinary session in Tallinn on July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, Aug 10 - Estonia's coalition government has lost its parliamentary majority following the defection of two of its elected members, local media reported on Monday.

Kalev Stoicescu, an MP representing Estonia 200, quit his party on Sunday, while Meelis Kiili announced on Monday that he had left the Reform Party, daily Postimees and public broadcaster ERR reported.

This leaves the government of Prime Minister Kristen Michal with only 50 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Estonia is due to hold a parliamentary election by March of 2027. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.