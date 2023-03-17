Erdogan says Turkey to start ratifying Finland's Nato bid

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will start the process of ratifying Finland’s Nato membership bid in parliament after the country took concrete steps to keep its promises.

In a news conference with his Finnish counterpart, Mr Erdogan said Turkey will continue discussions with Sweden on terrorism-related issues.

He said Sweden’s Nato membership bid would depend directly on measures taken.

Mr Erdogan said that Sweden had so far failed to take a positive step regarding a list of 120 “terrorists” whom Ankara wants extradited to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s legislature will vote on the ratification of Finland’s Nato accession on March 27.

The majority ruling party bloc will unanimously support the bid, the leader of the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group said on Friday.

Mr Mate Kocsis said in a Facebook post that the Fidesz parliamentary group will decide on Sweden’s Nato accession “later”, without specifying. REUTERS