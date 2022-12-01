Epstein’s luxury Paris home sold for $13.6 million to Bulgarian tycoon

PARIS – The luxury Paris apartment once owned by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was sold for just over 10 million euros (S$13.6 million) to a Bulgarian plastic packaging tycoon.

The 685 sq m property – two apartments joined together and redecorated by the celebrated designer Alberto Pinto – is in “one of the most sumptuous buildings” of Avenue Foch with a view of the Arc de Triomphe from its rotunda living room, according to a now-inactive listing posted by Sotheby’s.

Some of the proceeds of the sale would be paid to outstanding demands from victims of Epstein, a lawyer of the estate said.

Epstein was arrested over sex trafficking allegations in July 2019 on his return to the United States from France. While the financier was found dead in his US jail cell a month later, the investigation into his enablers continued and included a police search of the Paris apartment.

The transaction between JEP, a French company owned by Epstein’s estate, and Mr Georgi Tuchev was completed on June 29, according to the deed seen by Bloomberg. Propriétés Parisiennes Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the deal for a 420,000 euro fee. The home was initially listed for 11.9 million euros.

The sale of the property at number 22, which also comes with a studio and a small apartment on the top floor of the building, was confirmed by Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the co-executors of Epstein’s estate.

Located on the second floor and with ceilings five meters high, the apartment has several reception rooms and bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a marble bathroom, a sauna and a fitness centre, according to the deed and listing. Epstein added a massage room during its refurbishment nearly two decades ago.

Weiner said that the Epstein estate has paid more than US$121 million (S$164 million) to 136 individuals who accused him of abuse. He said that while this compensation programme had completed its claims processing activities, any new demands will be resolved with the estate’s remaining assets, including proceeds from the sale of the Avenue Foch property.

Mr Tuchev, 57, is a Bulgarian businessman who set up three decades ago a family-owned business called Gotmar that makes plastic packaging for the beverage, food and cosmetics industries. Mr Tuchev’s daughter said in a recent interview that the group had total sales of more than 120 million euros in 2020.

Gotmar, Mr Tuchev and his daughter didn’t respond to several attempts to contact them via emails and calls.

Epstein spent decades cultivating ties to US and British elites and the scandal swept up a Who’s Who of prominent financiers, entrepreneurs, politicians and even royals that have been tainted by their association with the convicted pedophile.

The UK’s Prince Andrew had to withdraw from public duties after a disastrous television interview about his ties to Epstein. Jes Staley abruptly stepped down as chief executive officer of Barclays after UK regulators shared with Barclays the preliminary findings of their multi-year probe into what he told the bank’s board about his relationship with Epstein. All have denied knowing about or participating in inappropriate conduct with Epstein.

Other Epstein properties have gone on sale. His Manhattan townhouse, a 50-foot wide limestone mansion on the Upper East Side was listed for sale about a year after his death, and bought by former Goldman Sachs Group executive Michael Daffey for US$51 million in 2021.

Two private Caribbean islands that belonged to Epstein were listed for sale earlier this year at US$125 million. The US Virgin Islands property – Great St James and Little St James – spans about 93 hectares. The property has been lowered in price and the two lots have been offered separately. BLOOMBERG