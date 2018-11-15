English teenager given 6 penalty points on future driving licence for speeding on e-scooter

He is not old enough to drive on the roads, but a 15-year-old boy already has six penalty points on his future licence.

According to The Guardian, the English teenager appeared in court last month after being caught riding an electric scooter "at high speeds" in Cleveland, north-east England.

Cleveland Police said that the boy will have the six penalty points added to his future driving licence when he is able to have one.

The minimum driving age in the UK is 17, and learners can apply for a provisional driving licence at 15 years and nine months.

New drivers in the UK lose their licences if they accumulate six or more penalty points during the first two years of driving, and must retake their driving test.

The police also warned parents about "the consequences" of buying e-scooters for their children ahead of the Christmas season, The Guardian reported.

In the UK, these e-scooters - capable of reaching speeds of 40mph (56kmh) - are not permitted on public roads or pavements, and can only be ridden on private land.

While e-scooters and electric skateboards are becoming more popular in the UK, most riders are unaware that it is illegal to ride them on public streets. Offenders can be arrested and fined up to £75 (S$132) for doing so.

E-scooter regulations vary across countries. In Austria and Switzerland, riders can travel along cycle lanes and on roads at up to 25kmh.

In France and Germany, e-scooter users can ride on cycle lanes and pavements provided they are below the speed limit. The speed limit on pavements is 6kmh in Germany.

E-scooter riders in Singapore will be required to register their vehicle with the Land Transport Authority from January 2019.

These personal mobility devices are not permitted on roads or pedestrian-only paths, and can only be used on footpaths and shared paths. The current speed limits for e-scooters on footpaths and shared paths are 15kmh and 25kmh respectively.