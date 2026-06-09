England’s World Cup opener set to cause power spike as fans put the kettle on

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Across Europe, major matches have long triggered sharp jumps in electricity demands as fans make snacks and open refrigerators.

LONDON - Can brewing a simple cup of tea send ripples through Britain’s power grid? It might this summer.

As football fans pull on their jerseys for the World Cup, Britain’s grid operator is bracing itself for a sharp spike in electricity demand when England and Croatia face off in their opening match on June 17.

One of the biggest surges is expected at half-time, as hundreds of thousands of viewers leave their couches and switch on kettles all at once.

This is not a theoretical concern. Power demand could jump by as much as 800MW during the match, according to forecasts from the National Energy System Operator (NESO), higher than the 600MW spike during England’s 1966 World Cup win.

The phenomenon will be closely watched by grid experts, who have long relied on major power stations and storage facilities – including the Dinorwig hydroelectric plant in Wales – to quickly boost supply in times of stress.

The system they are managing today looks very different from the one that existed in 1966. Back then, coal accounted for nearly three-quarters of the country’s electricity generation.

Today, Britain operates without coal-fired power, marking a dramatic shift in its energy mix.

Wind and solar now provide more than half of Britain’s electricity, underscoring how far the transition to cleaner energy has progressed over the past six decades.

While 2026’s expanded World Cup features 40 additional matches – potentially increasing total electricity demand over the course of the tournament by as much as 60 per cent – the impact of each individual game on the grid is also smaller than it once was.

Thanks to more energy-efficient televisions, electricity consumption associated with watching a match has fallen by around 20 per cent compared with 1998, the last time Scotland qualified for the tournament.

“This year’s World Cup will almost certainly be powered by the cleanest electricity in history,” Craig Dyke, director of system operations at NESO, said in a statement.

Though tea may be a quintessentially British pastime, football-driven power surges are not.

Across Europe, major matches have long triggered sharp jumps in electricity demands as fans make snacks and open refrigerators.

In France, electricity consumption jumped by 500MW at half-time during a World Cup quarter-final – equivalent to the power demand of a city the size of Bordeaux, according to grid operator RTE.

Britain’s record football-related power surge came during England’s 1990 World Cup semi-final against West Germany. Power demand jumped 2.8GW during the match.

That is equivalent to more than a million kettles being switched on simultaneously. BLOOMBERG