England’s teachers reject pay offer, prepare for new strikes

LONDON – Teachers in England rejected a government pay offer, paving the way for further strikes and providing a fresh blow to Rishi Sunak’s government.

Ministers had proposed a one-time, £1,000 (S$1,650) payment to teachers for the 2022-2023 tax year and a 4.3 per cent rise the following year. But some 98 per cent of members of the National Education Union (NEU) who cast ballots rejected that offer, the union announced at the start of its annual conference on Monday.

The vote means teachers will now go ahead with walkouts planned for April 27 and May 2, disrupting schools as pupils prepare for annual exams, and causing a knock-on effect for working parents.

It piles pressure on Prime Minister Sunak just as his administration appeared poised to draw a line under months of industrial unrest that’s hit the country’s schools, railways, hospitals and postal service. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan called Monday’s vote “disappointing”.

“The offer was funded, including major new investment of over half a billion pounds, in addition to the record funding already planned for school budgets.

“The NEU’s decision to reject it will simply result in more disruption for children and less money for teachers today,” Ms Keegan said in a statement.

The NEU said the offer was not fully funded and around half of schools would need to make further cuts to cover the pay rises. Ms Mary Bousted and Mr Kevin Courtney, the union’s joint general secretaries, said Ms Keegan must now come back to the negotiating table with a better proposal.

“These strikes are more than three weeks away: Gillian Keegan can avoid them,” they said in a joint e-mailed statement.

“No teacher wants to be on strike. Nor can they accept this offer that does nothing to address the decades of below-inflation pay increases, making them the worst-paid teachers in the UK,” they added.

The scale of the rejection, on a 66 per cent turnout, suggests the dispute is far from being resolved. Mr Sunak’s spokesman Max Blain told reporters on Monday there are “no plans” to draw up a fresh pay offer for teachers.

Ms Keegan said the matter is now in the hands of the independent review body that makes recommendations on pay deals for public sector workers.

Pay for experienced teachers has fallen by one fifth in real terms since 2010, and many are leaving the profession due to heavy workloads and long hours, according to the NEU. The union said it was asking schools to plan with head teachers to ensure GCSE and A-level students would have a full program of education on the upcoming strike days.