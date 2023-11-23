'End attack on Ukraine': Scholz to Putin in first G-20 call since war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after their press conference. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Nov 22 that he urged Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s war on Ukraine and withdraw all troops from the country, in the first Group of 20 (G-20) video call the Russian president participated in since the conflict.

“I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine’s territory, so that this war can finally end,” Mr Scholz told journalists, at a press conference in Berlin alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Mr Putin’s virtual presence at the G-20 summit was “easy” because he did not have to leave Moscow, said Ms Meloni, who also participated in the virtual meeting.

Ms Meloni welcomed Mr Putin’s offer to work towards peace in Ukraine, but added “we must not forget that in Ukraine there is an aggressor and a (party that was) attacked.”

“It is simply enough for Russia to withdraw its troops from the invaded territory”.

Mr Putin did not travel to the last two G-20 summits – hosted by India in this September and in Indonesia last year, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

Mr Putin has taken few trips outside Russia since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

The G-20 comprises 19 of the world’s largest economies plus the European Union and the African Union. AFP

More On This Topic
Half of Russians want Putin to end war in Ukraine, poll shows
Czech crowdfunder sends arms to Ukraine despite aid fatigue

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top