Emotional reunion amid despair as Greece searches for shipwreck survivors

KALAMATA, Greece - A Syrian teenager who survived a shipwreck that killed at least 78 people was emotionally reunited with his elder brother on Friday, but there was no news for other relatives gathering in the southern Greek city of Kalamata to search for loved ones.

Witness accounts suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed the fishing boat that was up to 30m long.

It capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning about 80km from the southern coastal town of Pylos.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster 104 survivors and 78 people who drowned were brought to shore by Greek authorities, but nothing has been found since.

A massive search and rescue operation continued on Friday.

But hopes were dwindling of finding any more survivors from the hundreds of people believed to have been on board the boat when it sank in some of the deepest waters of the Mediterranean.

One survivor, 18-year-old Mohammad from Syria, burst into sobs early on Friday as he spotted his elder brother Fadi, who travelled from the Netherlands searching for him.

They wept and hugged through metal barricades, erected by Greek police around a warehouse in Kalamata where survivors had been sleeping for the past two days.

“Thank God for your safety,” Fadi said, repeatedly kissing his younger sibling on the head.

About 25 other relatives gathered outside hoping for news, clasping screenshots of their loved ones on mobiles phones.

Migrants had paid $6,000

The ageing fishing vessel was thought to have departed from Egypt, then picked up passengers in the Libyan coastal city of Tobruk on June 10.

Survivors who spoke to Greek authorities said they paid US$4,500 (S$6,000) each to go to Italy.

The exact circumstances of the vessel sinking while it was being shadowed by the Greek coastguard are still unclear.

Authorities, who were alerted by Italy on Tuesday and subsequently monitored the vessel over a period of 15 hours before it sank, say occupants on the vessel repeatedly refused Greek help, saying they wanted to go to Italy.