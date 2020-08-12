Emergency services attend 'extremely serious' train derailment in Scotland

LONDON (REUTERS) - Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on Wednesday (Aug 12), police said, as video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.

"Reports were received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 9:40am (4:40pm Singapore time)," a Police Scotland spokesman said.

"Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing."

A photograph on Twitter showed an air ambulance in a field near the scene where smoke was billowing from a woodland area, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances. Stonehaven sits on the east coast, south of the oil city of Aberdeen.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the derailment "was an extremely serious incident".

"I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated," Sturgeon said on Twitter. "All my thoughts are with those involved."

More to come