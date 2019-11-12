Emergency search under way after wall collapse at 11th-century castle in UK

LONDON (XINHUA) - Emergency services with sniffer dogs and drones were searching for casualties on Monday (Nov 11) after a wall at an 11th-century castle collapsed in south-east England.

Ambulance crews and members of hazardous area response are among those at the scene in Lewes, East Sussex, after some 600 tonnes of stonework and other materials at Lewes Castle fell on to a nearby house and garden shortly after midday on Monday.

It remains unclear whether anyone was trapped under the wall debris, but no casualties were reported at this moment.

The investigation is expected to consider whether recent extreme weather, including torrential rain, contributed to the collapse.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called to the scene at 12:22 GMT on Monday, along with search and rescue staff.

Lewes Castle, built in 1068, is a popular tourist attraction.

The Norman castle occupies a commanding position on a man-made mount overlooking the River Ouse. It was constructed of flint blocks and local limestone.