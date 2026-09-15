Embattled Merz seeks party backing ahead of fresh election tests in Germany

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes the winners of the young researcher \"Jugend Forscht 2026\" contest at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

BERLIN, Sept 15 - Germany's governing conservatives have called a special meeting for Sunday, where senior party figures are expected to discuss recent electoral setbacks and rally behind embattled Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a party source said on Tuesday.

Merz is under growing internal criticism following his Christian Democrats' (CDU) poor performance this month in Saxony-Anhalt, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came close to securing an outright majority in a state election.

PRESSURE ON MERZ INTENSIFIES

At the national level, the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, are polling at between 18% and 20%, far below their result in last year's federal election and significantly behind the AfD.

Confidence in the chancellor has also weakened within his own party. A weekend INSA poll found that a majority of CDU supporters no longer believe Merz is the right person for the job, while 78% of the wider public said the same.

According to the source, the aim of Sunday's meeting is to coordinate the party's response to two further votes taking place on Sunday in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin, chart a course amid record low support and demonstrate unity behind Merz's leadership.

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After the setback in Saxony-Anhalt, some CDU critics have warned that another poor performance this weekend could intensify pressure on Merz.

The CDU is currently polling at 7% in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and at 20% in Berlin - tied with the Left Party for highest support.

Merz has rejected attempts to tie his political future to individual state election results, arguing that Germany needs stability to push through an ambitious reform agenda and navigate major European challenges including acts of hybrid warfare and support for Ukraine.

He has warned that there is no clear successor or obvious alternative course for the party. REUTERS