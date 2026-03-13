Straitstimes.com header logo

Elon Musk’s Tesla set to supply UK with electricity

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla Energy Ventures has won approval to supply UK households and businesses with electricity.

US billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla Energy Ventures has won approval to supply UK households and businesses with electricity.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Tesla Energy Ventures, Elon Musk's subsidiary, is now approved to supply electricity to UK homes and businesses.
  • This move marks Tesla's first venture as an electricity supplier outside the United States, expanding its energy operations.
  • The UK energy regulator, Ofgem, granted the licence, emphasising consumer protection and a fair energy market.

AI generated

LONDON - A subsidiary of Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker, has won approval to supply UK households and businesses with electricity, Britain’s energy regulator said March 12.

The company applied to become an electricity supplier in Britain in July, a first such move outside the United States by the operation run by tech billionaire Mr Musk.

Tesla Energy Ventures obtained a licence to produce electricity in the UK in 2020, notably using solar panels, without selling it directly to consumers.

It currently provides power across Texas.

The regulator Ofgem said Tesla Energy Ventures “has been granted a licence authorising it to supply electricity to domestic and non-domestic consumers in Great Britain”.

A spokesperson added that “protecting consumers and maintaining a secure, fair energy market underpins every licensing decision we make”.

The announcement comes as Tesla suffers a global decline in sales of its cars. AFP

More on this topic
Tesla cancelled the car of the century and it is a pity
US carmakers risk being reduced to niche producers of petrol vehicles
See more on

Britain

Elon Musk

Electricity and power

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.