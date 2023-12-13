Elon Musk to take part in Italian PM's political festival

ROME - Billionaire Elon Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he had accepted an invitation from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to attend a political gathering this weekend in Rome.

Musk replied "yes" to a post on social media platform X, which he owns, saying he had "reportedly accepted" the invite, and linking to an Italian newspaper article.

The article, from Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper, said Musk would be a guest at "Atreju", a four-day festival starting Thursday which is organised by Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy party.

The report added that Musk was expected to attend the event on Saturday.

Atreju's X account had a post on Monday saying a "mysterious character" would take part in the gathering, which is being held this year in the ancient Roman Castel Sant'Angelo fortress near the Vatican. REUTERS