Tearful Elizabeth Hurley tells UK court she endured ‘brutal invasion of privacy’ by media

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Actress Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian Hurley, outside the High Court in London on Jan 22, during the first week of a nine-week lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail.

LONDON - A tearful Elizabeth Hurley said her landlines and home was bugged as part of a “brutal invasion of privacy” to produce stories, as the actor gave evidence to the High Court in London as part of high-profile privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail.

Ms Hurley, 60, is one of seven claimants, including Prince Harry and singer Elton John, suing the Mail’s publisher Associated Newspapers for alleged privacy violations dating from the early 1990s to the 2010s.

Associated, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday, has called the allegations against it “preposterous smears”.

Ms Hurley, the claimants’ second witness, is suing over 15 stories which she says featured information obtained unlawfully, including medical details about her pregnancy with son Damian and arguments with his late father, Steve Bing.

While she gave forceful responses to some questions, at times she clutched a tissue to her face and wiped away tears during cross-examination from Associated lawyer Antony White.

Looking on in court was Harry, who appeared in the witness box himself on Jan 22 and was sitting next to her son Damian, supportively patting his back when she became emotional.

Ms Hurley rejected suggestions that her friends, including Elton John’s husband David Furnish, had passed on information to the press.

She said her phones had been bugged and microphones attached to windows in her house “listening to all my conversations”.

“It was deeply hurtful,” she said. In her written witness statement, she said her discovery in 2020 about this “brutal invasion of privacy” had left her crushed.

Britain’s Prince Harry leaving the High Court in London on Jan 22, after watching the day’s proceedings. PHOTO: REUTERS

Much of Mr White’s questioning centred on whether Ms Hurley could have known about her claims against the Mail sooner, with the publisher arguing that the lawsuits had been filed too late.

She said she first learned about phone hacking from her ex-boyfriend, the actor Hugh Grant, in 2015 when he told her that she could launch a claim against another newspaper group, Mirror Group Newspapers.

She told the court she gave all the damages she won from MGN, £350,000 (S$600,000), to Hacked Off, a press reform campaign group Grant supports, but said she never really had any “grown-up conversations” with him about the issue.

“Sometimes he tried to tell me, but I’m afraid I didn’t really listen,” she said. “We are just silly together... maybe I’m not a very good friend.” REUTERS