Straitstimes.com header logo

Eighteen die after migrant boat sinks off southern Greek island

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

ATHENS, Dec 6 - Eighteen migrants drowned when their boat overturned 26 miles (40 km) south of the tiny southern Greek island of Chrysi, a coast guard official said on Saturday, while two were rescued from the sea.

The boat was initially detected by a Turkish cargo ship, which contacted the Greek authorities.

The survivors were being taken to the island of Crete, the official added.

Greece was on the front line of a 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Flows have ebbed since then but the last year has seen a steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, heading for Crete, Gavdos and Chrysi - the three Aegean islands nearest to the African coast. Fatal accidents remain common. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.