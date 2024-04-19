Eiffel Tower loses sparkle for Parisians ahead of Olympics

PARIS – The Eiffel Tower is set for a starring role during the Paris Olympics in 2024, but the landmark and its park have become symbols of the capital’s struggles with cleanliness and crime.

In the shadow of the 330m monument, workers are already building the temporary stadium that will host the beach volleyball during the Games, which start on July 26.

The opening ceremony along the River Seine will also finish in front of the attraction, while judo and wrestling will take place in a semi-permanent exhibition space at the far end of its park.

Although the sport will look spectacular in the TV coverage, behind the scenes the area has become a lightning rod for complaints about the management of public space in the capital and the pressures of mass tourism.

“It’s very dirty and it’s getting worse and worse,” local resident Frederic Mabilon, 78, told AFP as she walked her dog in the Champ-de-Mars park beneath the iron monument known as the Iron Lady.

Ms Mabilon remembers visiting the area as a child, enjoying the merry-go-rounds and play areas that have been closed ahead of the Olympics – much to the anger of their operators.

“Look there,” she said, pointing to a man urinating on the fence of one of the homes that line the park. “It happens all the time. There aren’t enough toilets.”

Mr Mikael Dalle, a 53-year-old local out with his son, said he was bothered by the illegal hawkers who shout out to passers-by, offering unlicensed food and drinks, trinkets and berets.

“It’s definitely got worse and we’ve lived around here for the last eight years,” he said.

Street crime

Around seven million people ascend the Eiffel Tower each year and many more pose for photos, have picnics, or play ball games in the Champ-de-Mars.

With so many visitors, the park’s lawns are often rubbed bare, while at night they are left strewn with rubbish left by revellers.

“You should see it at 6 o’clock in the morning. It’s catastrophic,” complained another local dog walker, Louis, 53, who preferred not to give his surname.

Left-over food and overflowing bins are a delight for the flourishing local rat population.