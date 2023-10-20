Egypt peace summit may struggle to foster unity on Gaza conflict

CAIRO - Egypt holds a summit on the Gaza crisis on Saturday amid growing fears of a wider Middle East war.

But the absence of a top official from Israel's main ally the United States, and some other leaders, has dampened expectations for what it can achieve.

The hastily-convened Cairo Peace Summit as the conflict still rages will bring together several Arab and European heads of state and government, alongside foreign ministers.

They will meet as Israel readies a ground assault on Gaza following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 people.

More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

There was no word as of 1300 GMT (9pm Singapore time) on Friday on who would represent the US, or whether major powers China and Russia would attend.

Egypt has said little about the aims of the gathering, beyond an Oct 15 statement by the Egyptian presidency that the summit would cover recent developments involving the crisis in Gaza and the future of the Palestinian issue.

"There is no precise overview of the participants so far. Much is still in flux," said one European source.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend, while there has been no official word on whether French President Emmanuel Macron will go.

Arab countries have voiced anger at Israel's unprecedented bombardment and siege of Gaza.

The enclave is home to around 2.3 million people.

European countries have struggled to settle on a united approach to the crisis, beyond condemning Hamas's attack, after days of confusion and mixed messaging.

Egypt has been trying to channel humanitarian relief to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, the one access point not controlled by Israel, but aid has piled up on the Egyptian side.