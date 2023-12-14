Ecuador expects deal for $200 million in US security equipment, support

Ecuador's security forces stand guard outside the prison in Guayaquil, after Ecuador's government on Tuesday declared a 60-day state of emergency throughout the country's prisons and authorized armed forces to retake control of jails, following a wave of violence that left 18 dead over the weekend, in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino/ File Photo
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
14 min ago

QUITO - Ecuador expects to seal a deal for the United States to provide $200 million worth of security equipment and support as it tackles rising violence on the streets and in prisons blamed on drug trafficking gangs, the government said on Wednesday.

President Daniel Noboa took office last month on promises to reduce violence and create jobs, especially for young people, through urgent legislative reforms.

"Today we expect to close an agreement with the government of the United States for $200 million in a series of components," Government and Interior Minister Monica Palencia said in a statement.

Palencia did not provide further details but said the deal would support projects by the police and other security programs which Noboa campaigned on. The U.S. Embassy in Quito did not respond to a request for comment.

Ecuador was also seeking cooperation with Britain and the European Union for training and intelligence, she said.

The government was pursuing a donation of $120 million from a Canadian foundation, she said, without naming it.

Noboa has pledged to create a new intelligence unit, supply tactical weapons to security forces, and reinforce security at ports and airports - key points for drug shipments.

The government will design four high-security prisons with Israeli technology, similar to a project in El Salvador, the statement added.

Violent deaths nearly doubled in Ecuador in the year through Nov. 22, according to police figures, rising to 6,940 from 3,983. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top