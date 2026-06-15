ECB's Lagarde welcomes Iran ceasefire agreement as 'good news'

PARIS, June 15 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the ceasefire agreement reached with Iran was "good news", especially as it could lead to a re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"If this news is confirmed by developments in the coming days and the signing of a memorandum of understanding ... it is good news. We can only welcome it," Lagarde told France Culture radio.

"We have not yet finished the story," Lagarde said, adding that "the whole question of uranium enrichment remains to be debated, agreed and concluded in the form of an agreement."

U.S. and Iranian officials said they had reached an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in a preliminary pact that sent oil prices falling but leaves the fate of Tehran's nuclear program to further negotiations. REUTERS