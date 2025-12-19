Straitstimes.com header logo

ECB’s Lagarde ‘fully confident’ EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde looks on during an address to the media after the ECB's Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Heiko Becker

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the issue of Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion was "too important".

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Christine Lagarde is "fully confident" EU leaders will agree on Ukraine support, given the issue's vital importance.
  • The EU is considering a reparations loan for Ukraine, backed by cash from frozen Russian assets.
  • Lagarde stressed that the EU plan must respect international law and not damage financial stability.

LONDON - European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on Dec 18 she was “fully confident” European Union leaders would

agree a way to support Ukraine

given ‍the ​vital importance of the issue.

Asked during a news ‍conference whether she thought EU leaders could agree a reparation loan plan for Ukraine, Ms Lagarde ​said: “The ​importance of the matter, given what is at stake, I am fully confident that they (EU leaders) will find a solution.”

According to a draft document seen ‍by Reuters, which could still change, the EU will ask the bloc’s institutions ​to urgently adopt instruments to ⁠establish a reparations loan backed by cash balances linked to Russia’s frozen assets.

Ms Lagarde again stressed that the EU’s plan should not breach international legal norms protecting sovereign assets, but said ​she expected a solution to be struck.

“It might be in the usual European way, you know, ‌going in circles and being ​time-consuming and giving rise to a lot of speculation as to whether it will work... But I’m confident that we will find a solution,” Ms Lagarde said.

“Because it’s too important”.

Though Ms Lagarde has often voiced the ECB’s views on the issue over the last 18 months, she said the decision on how to proceed was ‍ultimately a political one.

“Our job” as a central bank, she added, “is to ​determine that whatever choice is made by the (EU) leaders is going to respect the (EU) ​Treaty, is going to respect the international rule of ‌law, and will not damage financial stability.”

“Beyond that, it’s something that is outside of our remit.” REUTERS

