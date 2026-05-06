Eastern Poland forest fire kills pilot, scorches over 200ha

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– A pilot was killed and more than 200ha of forest scorched after a firefighting plane crashed while battling a major blaze in eastern Poland’s protected Solska Forest, the country’s interior minister said on May 6 .

The fire broke out on the afternoon of May 5 near the village of Kozaki in Bilgoraj County.

There was no reason to suspect the fire was deliberately set, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told Radio Zet.

“We’re dealing with a very dry period. Forests and conifers catch fire very easily, and fire spreads very easily,” he said, adding that the police Black Hawk helicopters were deployed to contain the blaze.

The situation remained serious, he said, with multiple fires in hard‑to‑reach areas, and the next few hours would be decisive in determining how the fire could be brought under control.

One of the firefighting planes crashed in the area, killing the pilot, a spokesperson for the regional governor said on May 5 .

Mr Kierwinski said there were no plans to evacuate nearby residents, noting that the nearest buildings were four to five kilometres from the fire. REUTERS