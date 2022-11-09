East Europeans prepare for possible new Ukrainian refugee wave as winter nears

PRAGUE - Eastern European countries are preparing to reopen reception centres and are restocking food supplies in anticipation of a possible fresh surge in Ukrainian refugees as winter looms and Russia targets Ukraine’s power grid and heating plants.

Some 6.9 million people are believed displaced internally within Ukraine, often living in very tough conditions.

The Slovak government’s contingency plan envisages the possible inflow of hundreds of thousands of them in coming months.

Data from the UN refugee agency UNHCR shows some 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees currently registered under various protection schemes across Europe.

Many of them are in European Union states bordering Ukraine - Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Romania.

After an initial surge following Russia’s invasion on Feb 24, the number of refugees heading west out of Ukraine dropped in late spring.

There has been no big uptick in numbers so far this autumn.

But charities say there are now signs of increased movement across the borders and are stepping up preparations.

“An increase in numbers is being felt, and is expected. It is currently up 15%,” said Roman Dohovic, an aid coordinator for the eastern Slovak city of Kosice.

“We are being called by people who are already staying in Kosice and looking for accommodation for family members and acquaintances who are still in Ukraine.”

Kosice has provided accommodation for about 60 people daily in recent weeks but is preparing to raise that to 1,000 within 48 hours if needed.

In Hungary, Zsofia Dobis-Lucski, spokesperson for the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, an NGO working at the border, said the number of daily arrivals at the Zahony train station close to the border, had jumped tenfold to around 300 to 500 since Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities intensified.

That is still below the 1,000 per day seen in the spring but power shortages in Ukraine are expected to boost arrivals in coming weeks.