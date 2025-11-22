European, Ukrainian and US officials to hold Geneva talks on Trump’s plan to end war
- E3 nations, the US, EU and Ukraine meet in Geneva on Nov 23 to discuss a US peace plan for Ukraine.
- US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is in Geneva; Ukrainian delegation, Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio arrive there on Nov 23.
- A European draft peace plan, based on the US proposal, has been sent to Ukraine and the US administration.
France, Britain and Germany have an informal security alliance called the E3.
A US official said US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll had already landed in Geneva for the talks and a Ukrainian delegation will arrive tonight.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are due to arrive on Nov 23.
A German government source added that a European draft peace plan, which is based on the US proposal, had been sent to Ukraine and to the US administration. REUTERS