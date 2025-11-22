Straitstimes.com header logo

European, Ukrainian and US officials to hold Geneva talks on Trump’s plan to end war

Ukrainian servicemen firing at Russian targets in the Zaporizhzhia region of eastern Ukraine on Oct 14.

PHOTO: TYLER HICKS/NYTIMES

  • E3 nations, the US, EU and Ukraine meet in Geneva on Nov 23 to discuss a US peace plan for Ukraine.
  • US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is in Geneva; Ukrainian delegation, Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio arrive there on Nov 23.
  • A European draft peace plan, based on the US proposal, has been sent to Ukraine and the US administration.

AI generated

JOHANNESBURG - National security advisers from France, Britain and Germany will meet European Union, US and Ukrainian officials in Geneva on Nov 23 to discuss

Washington's proposed peace plan

for Ukraine, officials said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Johannesburg.

France, Britain and Germany have an informal security alliance called the E3.

A US official said US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll had already landed in Geneva for the talks and a Ukrainian delegation will arrive tonight.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are due to arrive on Nov 23.

A German government source added that a European draft peace plan, which is based on the US proposal, had been sent to Ukraine and to the US administration. REUTERS

