European, Ukrainian and US officials to hold Geneva talks on Trump’s plan to end war

Ukrainian servicemen firing at Russian targets in the Zaporizhzhia region of eastern Ukraine on Oct 14.

JOHANNESBURG - National security advisers from France, Britain and Germany will meet European Union, US and Ukrainian officials in Geneva on Nov 23 to discuss Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine, officials said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Johannesburg.

France, Britain and Germany have an informal security alliance called the E3.

A US official said US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll had already landed in Geneva for the talks and a Ukrainian delegation will arrive tonight.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are due to arrive on Nov 23.

A German government source added that a European draft peace plan, which is based on the US proposal, had been sent to Ukraine and to the US administration. REUTERS