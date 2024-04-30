Dying salmon trouble Norway's vast fish-farm industry

OSLO - Norway’s salmon are hailed for their omega-3 fatty acids and micronutrients, but they are not in the best of health themselves at the fish farms where they are bred.

Almost 63 million salmon – a record – died prematurely last year in the large underwater sea pens that dot the fjords of Norway, the world’s biggest producer of Atlantic salmon.

That represents a mortality rate of 16.7 per cent, also a record high and a number that has gradually risen over the years – posing an economic and an ethical problem to producers.

The salmon succumb to illnesses of the pancreas, gills or heart, or to injuries suffered during the removal of sea lice parasites.

Aquatic Animal Health and Welfare director Edgar Brun, from the Norwegian Veterinary Institute, said: “The death of animals is a waste of life and resources.

“We also have a moral and ethical responsibility to guarantee them the best possible conditions.”

Norway’s salmon exports exceeded $11 billion (S$15 billion) last year, with the 1.2 million tonnes sold representing the equivalent of 16 million meals per day.

The 63 million prematurely dead salmon represent almost $2 billion in lost income for the industry.

Salmon that die prematurely are usually turned into animal feed or biofuel.

But according to Norwegian media, some fish that are in dire health at the time of slaughter or even already dead, do sometimes end up on dinner plates, occasionally even sent off with a label marked “superior”.

Former quality control head at a salmon slaughterhouse Laila Sele Navikauskas, speaking to public broadcaster NRK in November, said: “I see fish on sale that I myself would not eat.”

Eating those salmon poses no danger to human health, experts said.

“The pathogens that cause these illnesses in the salmon cannot be passed on to humans,” Mr Brun said.

But the revelations damage the salmon’s precious image.

Said fish health specialist Trygve Poppe: “If you buy meat in a store, you expect it to come from an animal that was slaughtered in line with regulations, and not one that was lying dead outside the barn.

“Otherwise, as a consumer, you feel tricked.”