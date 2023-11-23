Dutch vote in tight election with far right set for gains

AMSTERDAM - Voters in the Netherlands cast their ballots on Nov 22, in a close election which opinion polls show at least three parties - including the far right - could win.

Voters choices could be critical to the country’s immigration and climate change policies, and its relations with European Union partners.

A poll published on the eve of the election showed anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) tied for the lead with the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, followed closely by a joint Labour/Green ticket.

Restricting immigration - the issue that triggered the collapse of Mr Rutte’s last Cabinet after 13 years in power - has been a key issue in the campaign.

“It’s been enough now. The Netherlands can’t take it anymore. We have to think about our own people first now. Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers,” Mr Wilders said, in a television debate.

Voting was taking place in polling stations including the Anne Frank and Van Gogh museums in Amsterdam, clubs, train stations and even a petting zoo.

No party is on track to take more than 20 per cent of the vote and, with a large number of Dutch still undecided ahead of the day, many scenarios are possible.

Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz, a Turkish immigrant tough on immigration, who took over from Mr Rutte at the helm of VVD, is hoping to become the country’s first woman prime minister.

“Maybe she can blow a new wind,” said 67-year-old voter Maria Tolman, who voted VVD.

Others in this northern Amsterdam district hoped for an alliance between Ms Yesilgoz and the far right - in a political landscape where several parties are needed to form a majority in any case.

“If Wilders sticks to his promises... I don’t see why it would be a bad combination,” said voter Pieter Schilperoort, who backed VVD.

Wilders ‘nightmare’?

With the Netherlands a founding member of the EU, and Mr Rutte a key operator in EU summits, fellow leaders will also be scrutinising the outcome as parties on the right have suggested seeking exemptions from the bloc’s rules on agriculture and immigration.

A self-proclaimed fan of Hungary’s Victor Orban, Mr Wilders is explicitly anti-EU, urging the Netherlands to take back control of its borders, to significantly reduce its payments to the union, and to block the entrance of any new members.

He has also repeatedly said the Netherlands should stop providing arms to Ukraine, saying it needs the weapons to be able to defend itself. However, none of the parties he could potentially form a government with share these ideas.

A strong showing for Mr Wilders could lead the Netherlands to a hard-right coalition with a strong anti-immigration line, even though he has been seeking to soften his image in the hope of entering government - which some voters said they liked.