Dutch roads and rail lines blocked as farmers start fires in budget protest

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A police officer working along the tracks in Meppel, the Netherlands, on Sept 15. Pipes had been found attached to railways in more than 20 locations in the country.

AMSTERDAM – Dutch farmers started fires near highways on Sept 15 , disrupting traffic as they protested against the government budget, while saboteurs also tied pipes to railway tracks ahead of the state opening of Parliament.

Railway operator ProRail said pipes had been found attached to railways in more than 20 locations early on Sept 15 , mainly in rural areas in the middle and the east of the country.

Later, fires erupted around midday in several places alongside highways, forcing the authorities to close roads and seriously affecting traffic.

The fires were caused by angry farmers who had chosen government budget day to set hay bales and tyres alight, activist group Farmers Defence Force said.

“We feel like the country is on fire. Farmers feel as though their businesses are on fire because of the government’s plans,” spokeswoman Sieta van Keimpema said.

Farmers Defence Force said it was not responsible for the railway sabotage, but added it could not rule out angry farmers had acted individually.

The Dutch intelligence agency AIVD said it was investigating the railway sabotage alongside police and prosecutors. They declined to comment on their investigations.

Promise of compensation for farmers

The government’s budget plans for 2027 were set out by King Willem-Alexander as he opened a new session of Parliament on the afternoon of Sept 15 .

The budget plans have sparked widespread protests in recent months, including by farmers arguing that they are being unfairly blamed for nitrogen pollution.

In his speech, written by Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the King said it would be “irresponsible” not to tackle the nitrogen issue, even though this could hurt farmers.

The government has promised financial compensation for farmers whose businesses would be hit by plans to restore nature reserves.

ProRail said it was clear that materials discovered on the railways had been placed there deliberately.

“We are therefore now classifying this as sabotage of the railway tracks,” ProRail spokeswoman Joke van der Cruysen said.

All trains in the vicinity of the track blockages were halted, while there were also serious disruptions elsewhere, including international services to Germany.

The pipes not only disrupted rail travel but also road traffic as several level crossings had to remain closed, ProRail said. REUTERS