Dutch police arrest Syrian man suspected of being IS member and of planning attack

AMSTERDAM, Dec 30 - Dutch police have arrested a 29-year-old Syrian man they suspect of being a member of Islamic State and planning an attack somewhere in Europe, prosecutors said on Tuesday, based on the man's social media posts.

The prosecutors said the intelligence agency AIVD had found social media posts in which the man threatened to commit an attack at an unspecified place in Europe around Christmas.

They did not elaborate on the suspected planned attack or on their suspicions that the man was a member of Islamic State.

The man was arrested on December 18 in his house in Vlissingen in the southwest of the Netherlands, and a court on Tuesday ruled that his detention would be extended by at least 30 days as an investigation continued. REUTERS