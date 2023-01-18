Dutch PM signals 'intention' to send Patriot missile defence to Ukraine

Germany announced on Jan 5 that it would follow the US in sending an advanced Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

WASHINGTON - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signalled his “intention” on Tuesday during a meeting with President Joe Biden to follow Germany in its delivery of US-made Patriot air-defence missiles to Ukraine.

“We have the intention to join what you’re doing with Germany on the Patriots project, the air-defence system. I think that is important and we joined that,” Mr Rutte told Mr Biden in the White House, adding that he had “discussed it also this morning” with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Germany announced on Jan 5 that it was following the United States in sending one of the advanced missile defence batteries to Ukraine.

Mr Rutte cited the “terrible footage” of an apartment building destroyed by a powerful Russian missile in the city of Dnipro on Saturday, saying the “these are horrible pictures and I think it strengthens even more our resolve to stay with Ukraine.”

Mr Biden praised the Dutch contribution to a US-led Western alliance supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion and said, “Russia is continuing to act in ways that are almost unbelievable.”

The White House said that Mr Biden also talked by phone on Tuesday with Mr Scholz, saying only they “discussed their steadfast support to Ukraine and condemned Russia’s aggression.”

They also “discussed their ongoing assistance to Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement. AFP

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (left) in the Oval Office of the White House with US President Joe Biden, on Jan 17, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
More On This Topic
Ukraine ends search at missile-hit tower block
Ukraine buries boxing coach whose kitchen wall was torn off in Russian attack

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top