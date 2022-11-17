Dutch judges to give verdict Thursday on downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 over Ukraine

BADHOEVEDORP, Netherlands - A Dutch court gives its verdict Thursday in the trial of four men over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014, as tensions soar over Russia’s invasion eight years later.

The suspects – Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko – will not be in court as they have refused to attend the two-and-a-half-year trial.

All 298 passengers and crew were killed when the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit over separatist-held eastern Ukraine by what investigators say was a missile supplied by Moscow.

Prosecutors have demanded life sentences for the suspects on charges of murder and causing an aircraft to crash, although the men are unlikely to serve time if convicted.

The suspects were allegedly part of Kremlin-backed forces and had key roles in bringing the BUK missile from a military base in Russia and deploying it to the launch site – even if they did not pull the trigger.

The panel of three Dutch judges will read out the verdict from 1230 GMT (8.30pm Singapore time) at a high-security court near Schiphol Airport, where the doomed plane took off on July 17, 2014.

It is expected to take around an hour and a half to read out.

‘Hunt them down’

Bereaved relatives are travelling from around the world to hear the ruling after a long fight for justice. The victims came from 10 countries, including 196 Dutch, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australians.

Families from several countries visited the Dutch national MH17 monument in the town of Vijfhuizen on the eve of the verdict.

“If they are guilty, the international community should hunt them down,” Evert van Zijtveld, who lost his daughter Frederique, 19, his son Robert-Jan, 18, and his parents-in-law, told AFP.

The crash triggered global outrage and sanctions against Moscow, with Ukraine’s famed sunflower fields littered with bodies and wreckage. Some victims, including children, were still strapped into their seats.