Dutch government collapses over immigration policy

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government on Friday collapsed after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration, junior coalition partner Christian Union said, a move expected to trigger new elections in the autumn.

“The four parties decided that they cannot reach an agreement on migration. Therefore, they decided to end this government,” party spokesman Tim Kuijsten said, confirming media reports that Prime Minister Mark Rutte would tender the resignation of his government.

The crisis was triggered by a push by Mr Rutte’s conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands, which split his four-party government coalition when two parties refused to support his proposals.

Tensions came to a head this week, when Mr Rutte demanded support for a proposal to limit entrance for children of war refugees who are already in the Netherlands and to make families wait at least two years before they can be united.

This last proposal went too far for the small Christian Union and liberal D66, triggering a crisis.

“It’s a sad day,” Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said as she arrived for an emergency Cabinet meeting, called after the migration talks ended in a stalemate.

“We have talked for a long time, but we have failed to reach agreement.”

Mr Rutte will hold a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, his office said.

The Netherlands already has a one of Europe’s toughest immigration policies but under the pressure of right-wing parties, Mr Rutte had for months been trying to seek ways to further reduce the inflow of asylum seekers.