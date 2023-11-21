Dutch far-right candidate Baudet assaulted two days before election

AMSTERDAM - Thierry Baudet, the leader of a far-right political party in the Netherlands, was assaulted during a campaign event two days before a national election, his party said.

In a statement, Baudet's Forum for Democracy (FvD) said he had been struck in the back of the head with a beer bottle and struck on his temple. Images of the incident, which took place in a bar, are circulating on social media, along with images of police arresting a suspect outside. The motive was not known.

Baudet was taken to a hospital in Groningen for treatment for what his party said appeared to be minor injuries but he was forced to cancel an appearance later on Monday.

The assault drew condemnation as "totally unacceptable" from outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is not a candidate in the Nov. 22 election.

Baudet's FvD Party is known as Euro-sceptic, Dutch nationalist and anti-immigration. It is forecast to win four or five seats in the 150-member Dutch parliament. REUTERS