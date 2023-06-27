Dutch court rules former sultan’s heirs cannot seize Malaysian assets

THE HAGUE - A Dutch court of appeal dismissed a bid by eight descendants of a former sultanate to enforce a US$15 billion (S$20 billion) arbitration award they had won against the government of Malaysia, a judgment released on the court website on Tuesday showed.

“The court dismisses the requests of the Filipino nationals” to demand to execute the arbitration award, the judgment said.

In 2022, the Filipino heirs to the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu were awarded US$14.9 billion by a Paris arbitration court in a long-running dispute with Malaysia over a colonial-era land deal.

They have since sought to seize Malaysian government assets in France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, in a bid to enforce the award.

Malaysia, which did not participate in the arbitration, maintains the process is illegal and has vowed to fight the seizures. It obtained a stay on the award in France, but the ruling remains enforceable overseas under a United Nations treaty on arbitration.

Last September, the heirs sought permission from a Dutch court to enforce the award in the Netherlands, Reuters reported.

However, Dutch judges sided with Malaysia and said the original agreement did not have a clause that bound parties to arbitration and the French stay of the award meant the claim was not enforcible in the Netherlands. REUTERS