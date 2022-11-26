Dutch court backs squatters in Russian tycoon's mansion

AMSTERDAM - The elegant house overlooking Amsterdam’s iconic Vondelpark would fit in nicely with its neighbouring dwellings, were it not for the huge anti-war banners draped down the outside.

Since last month a group of squatters have occupied the luxurious five-storey building belonging to Arkady Volozh, the sanctioned co-founder of Russian search engine giant Yandex.

A court has now authorised the squatters to stay, after they argued that the house was currently empty and that he planned to rent or sell it in breach of EU sanctions, instead of living there himself.

“Without the sanctions, the squatters would certainly have lost,” one of their lawyers, Heleen over de Linden, told AFP. “So, this is a very special case, yes.”

The squatters have made their message very clear to the rest of the world with three banners.

The first referred to the close relationship between Yandex and FSB, Russia’s security service. Two others read “Against war”, followed by “and capitalism”.

AFP was denied access to the property on Thursday by a young woman who opened the door to a visitor who had given a password, which referred to a statement published Wednesday on the website “Anarchist Federation”.

“WE HAVE WON”, the squatters said in capital letters in the statement, hailing a victory “for the whole movement of squatters and for all those who like to watch the (Russian) billionaires have their property confiscated”.

On a piece of paper hung near the entrance shortly after their arrival, the squatters introduce themselves as a group of young people affected by a shortage of housing in the Netherlands – and invite neighbours for a drink.

The note explains why they occupied the house belonging to 58-year-old Volozh, who resigned from the board of the Netherlands-registered Yandex in June to avoid the firm also being hit by sanctions.

Yandex is registered in the Netherlands and has European, UK and US subsidiaries, but the bulk of its business is in Russia and other Russian-speaking countries.

The EU said Mr Volozh was “supporting, materially or financially” the Russian government in its war on Ukraine.

The squatters said that as Mr Volozh is under sanctions, including an asset freeze and an EU travel ban, the house would have remained empty.