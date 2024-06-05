Duolingo deletes LGBT references in Russia after warning from Moscow

MOSCOW - Language learning app Duolingo has deleted references in Russia to what Moscow calls “non-traditional sexual relations” after being warned by the country’s communications regulator about publishing LGBT content classed as “extremism”.

Russia widened restrictions in 2023 on the promotion of what it calls lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender propaganda amid a broader crackdown on LGBT rights, which President Vladimir Putin has sought to portray as evidence of moral decay in Western countries.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications regulator, had written to Duolingo, warning it against publishing material promoting non-traditional sexual relations and LGBT propaganda.

“We support LGBTQ+ rights and believe in normalising LGBTQ+ representation in our content,” a Duolingo spokesperson said. The letter Q in the acronym refers to queer and questioning individuals.

“Unfortunately, local laws prohibit us from including certain content in Russia. Duolingo’s mission is to expand access to quality education around the world, and we’re committed to maintaining access to our product everywhere that is legal to do so.”

Russia has designated the “LGBT movement” as extremist and those supporting it as terrorists, paving the way for serious criminal cases against LGBT people and their advocates.

“The company Duolingo sent Roskomnadzor a letter in response, in which it confirmed that it had deleted material promoting non-traditional sexual relations from its training app,” Russian news agencies quoted the communications regulator as saying on June 4.

Russian courts have issued fines for those that violate its LGBT propaganda law, including online film distributors and executives. REUTERS