Dublin tightens curbs as it turns into country's epicentre of infections

DUBLIN • Coronavirus restrictions were tightened in Dublin for the second time in a week on Friday, as Ireland's capital becomes the epicentre of a fresh wave of infections countrywide.

"Here, in our capital, despite people's best efforts over recent weeks, we are in a very dangerous place," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a national televised address. "Without further urgent and decisive action, there's a very real threat that Dublin could return to the worst days of this crisis."

The new measures include not crossing Dublin county boundaries unless for "work, education and other essential purposes", and last for three weeks.

Home visits will only be permitted from one other household with a maximum of six individuals.

Meanwhile, outdoor gatherings are limited to 15 and "no organised indoor gatherings should take place", Mr Martin outlined.

Indoor dining at restaurants, pubs and cafes will also be discontinued.

Of the 253 new cases announced on Friday, 116 were from Dublin and the city has a 14-day incidence rate roughly double the national figure.

The fresh curbs for the 1.3 million population of Dublin County follow an earlier set of localised measures announced on Tuesday. The government then restricted household gatherings and announced the city's so-called "wet pubs" - those serving drinks only -will not open tomorrow.

