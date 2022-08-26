Dry summer puts squeeze on French Alps cheese

LA CLUSAZ, FRANCE (AFP) - France's record heat and drought have not spared the majestic pastures under the snow-capped Alps, where cows are struggling to find enough grass to produce milk for reblochon and other prized cheeses.

"Everything's yellow and parched, so we'll have to bring them down from the pastures a month early," said Mr Theo Bargetzy, 28, as cowbells rang out in a field some 1,600m above sea level.

Crowds of tourists in search of cooler climes have flocked to the Alps this summer where buying local raw-milk reblochon and other hand-made cheeses directly from local producers is a cherished ritual.

But this year, some heading to Mr Bargetzy's Lorettes farm perched above La Clusaz are coming away empty-handed - cows are not getting their usual fill of fresh grass, and their milk is less rich as a result.

July was the driest month on record for France overall since 1961, and heat waves pushed temperatures near La Clusaz above 30 deg C on several days, unheard-of on the steep slopes.

"We're losing one reblochon per cow per day, so in a week that's 300 fewer cheeses," Mr Bargetzy says later, while moulding fresh curds into discs that will be carefully aged on wooden planks in a cellar until the distinctive orange-gold rind forms.

It takes four litres of milk to make each cheese that weighs some 450g - within the guidelines set by the National Institute of Origin and Quality, the guardian of France's strict food and wine appellations.

"The worst thing is that this is when we have lots of tourists wanting to buy, and we don't have enough for everyone - we run out, and can't sell to all the people coming to visit," he said.

Dozens of farmers have already dipped into their winter feed stocks, but overall dairy production in the region is down 15 per cent from last year's levels, according to the AFTAlp cheese producers' association.

"The situation is difficult - we've had droughts in the past but this is going on everywhere in France, Italy and elsewhere in Europe," said the association's president Jean-Luc Duclos.

Mr Duclos and his family manage a farm with more than 200 cows for making emmental cheese as well as meat near Frangy in southeastern France, with an app-controlled milking system that would astonish his grandfather, who had "four cows and four hectares to feed 11 children".

He worries that rising costs of feed, gas and electricity since the outbreak of the Ukraine war will create a vicious circle of price speculation and hoarding that could hurt farmers for months to come.