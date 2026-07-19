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Drug lab discovery prompts residents’ evacuation in The Hague

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A Dutch police officer standing guard after a clandestine drug laboratory was discovered in a house on Meidoornstraat, in The Hague, on July 18.

A Dutch police officer standing guard after a clandestine drug laboratory was discovered in a house on Meidoornstraat, in The Hague, on July 18.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Authorities evacuated around 150 residents in The Hague after discovering an illegal drug lab producing ecstasy and MDMA in a residential area.
  • At least four men aged 34 to 71 were arrested during the police investigation of the drug lab site.
  • Specialised teams removed dangerous chemicals and dismantled the lab, with residents expected to return home late on July 18.

AI generated

THE HAGUE - Authorities in The Hague evacuated residents from dozens of homes on July 18 after discovering an illegal drug lab had been set up in their neighbourhood, Dutch officials said.

The operation was the second time in 24 hours the residents were asked to leave their homes over the lab, outside which barrels containing hundreds of litres of dangerous chemicals were stored.

The police investigation into the site led to the arrests of at least four men aged between 34 and 71.

Several media outlets in the Netherlands said some 150 residents were asked to evacuate while specialised teams safely removed the products and then dismantled the inside of the lab.

One outlet, De Volkskrant, said the lab appeared to be used to make ecstasy and other forms of MDMA.

“It’s not usual to see such a set-up in a residential neighbourhood,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.

The local council said the dangerous products were taken away and “eliminated”, and warned that dangerous substances could be released during the operation.

It said that it expected the residents would be allowed to return to their homes late on July 18. AFP

epa13118740 Police remove a van from a house where a drug lab was discovered on Meidoornstraat in The Hague, Netherlands, 18 July 2026. Very large quantities of substances were found at the property. EPA/JOHN VAN DER TOL

Police removing a van from a house where a drug lab was discovered on Meidoornstraat, in The Hague, Netherlands, on July 18.

PHOTO: EPA

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.