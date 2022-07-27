Drought threatens Spain's 'green gold' harvest

JAEN, SPAIN (AFP) - In the scorching heat, Mr Felipe Elvira inspects the branches of his olive trees, planted as far as the eye can see on a dusty hillside in southern Spain.

"There are no olives on these. Everything is dry," the 68-year-old said.

He and his son own a 100-hectare olive farm in the southern province of Jaen in sun-drenched Andalusia, a region which produces the bulk of the country's olive oil.

But a severe drought gripping much of Spain threatens to shrivel their harvest this year.

"We are used to a lack of water, but not to this point," said Mr Elvira.

The region used to get 800 litres of rainfall per square metre, but is set to get around half that amount this year, he said.

"Every year it's worse," Mr Elvira said.

Global warming is hitting Spain harder than most European nations.

The country has suffered three intense heatwaves since May, damaging crops already grappling with an unusually dry winter.

"Olive trees are very resistant to water scarcity," said Mr Juan Carlos Hervas, an expert with the COAG farmers' union.

But when droughts become extreme, the trees "activate mechanisms to protect themselves. They don't die but no longer produce anything," he added.

Mr Hervas predicts the olive harvest from unirrigated land will come in at less than 20 per cent of the average of the last five years.

The harvest from irrigated land will be just 50 to 60 per cent of this average, he said.

But water reserves are dwindling.

The Guadalquivir river, which provides Andalusia with a large part of its water, is in "an absolutely dramatic situation" due to the lack of rain, said Professor Rosario Jimenez, a hydrology professor at the University of Jaen.