Drought takes toll on Tuscany's famed olive oil and wine production

SAN CASCIANO IN VAL DI PESA, ITALY (REUTERS) - Farmers in Tuscany, the heart of Italy's prized wine and olive oil industry, are battling to salvage as much as they can of this year's crop from the ravages of drought and heatwave.

A lack of rainfall since spring has affected even plants that traditionally thrive in hot and dry conditions.

In San Casciano in Val di Pesa, near Florence, olive trees dot the picture-book hillsides, but the soil parched by the scorching sun is not producing enough fruit.

"Climatic issues had a decisive influence," said olive grower Filippo Legnaioli.

"We had a very dry spring, with practically no rainfall from March to today, and this happened at a crucial time during the transition from flower to fruit," added Mr Legnaioli, president of the local Frantoio Grevepese cooperative.

Without water, many flowers fall to the ground before they can bear fruit. And with few olives on the branches, even the sparse harvest becomes an economic headache.

According to Mr Legnaioli, this year's oil production could be reduced by 50 to 60 per cent.

Special remedies

Other olive growers have decided to change their methods of cultivation, opting for a supplementary irrigation system that can offset the effect of drought and scorching heat.

"This year we use a, let's say, 'rescue' irrigation to protect the production of olives on the plants, while on traditional olive trees, unfortunately, high temperatures and drought lead to the loss of many olives," farmer Luigi Calonaci explained.

The system works through a black tube that has been set up beneath the trees, and that spurts out small amounts of water.

The Calonaci farm has also opted to use white netting to protect the plants from olive fruit flies whose larvae feed on the fruit of the trees, a problem which is not directly related to the drought but can cause a big loss in yield.