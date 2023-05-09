Drought spells ‘catastrophe’ for Spain’s olive harvest

MADRID - An ongoing drought and soaring temperatures have unleashed fears of an olive “catastrophe” in Spain, the world’s largest producer of olive oil, which suffered a very difficult year in 2022.

“It’s barely rained since January. The ground is very dry,” worries Mr Cristobal Cano, secretary-general of the small farmers’ union (UPA) in the southern region of Andalusia, the heart of Spain’s olive oil industry.

Mr Cano, who owns 10 hectares of olive trees in Alcala la Real near Granada, has never seen such a worrying situation in the 20 years he’s been a farmer.

“If something doesn’t change radically in the next few weeks, it’s going to be a catastrophe,” he warned.

According to the Aemet weather agency, accumulated rainfall since Oct 1 has been 25 per cent lower than normal across Spain and 50 per cent lower in most of Andalusia, where reservoirs are at 25 per cent capacity.

And the situation worsened at the end of April, when an early heatwave brought exceptionally high temperatures that saw the mercury hit 38.8 deg C in southern Spain.

“This happened as the olive trees were in bloom,” says Mr Rafael Pico, director of Asoliva, the Spanish association of olive oil producers and exporters, who fears the blooms will dry up.

“If there are no flowers, there’s no fruit. And if there’s no fruit, there’s no oil.”

On the brink of collapse

For Spain – which normally supplies 50 per cent of the world’s olive oil and exports close to €3 billion (S$4.3 billion) worth every year – the situation is even more worrying given the sector’s disastrous output in 2021-2022.

During that season too, a lack of rain and extreme temperatures saw olive oil production plummeting 55 per cent to 660,000 tonnes, compared to 1.48 million tonnes in 2021-2022, agriculture ministry figures show.

The scene is set to play out again this year.

“Looking at the forecasts, it’s almost a given – it’s going to be another grim year,” says Mr Rafael Sanchez de Puerta, head of Dcoop, Spain’s leading olive cooperative.

If the predictions prove true, it could spell the end for many olive farms.

“We can cope with one difficult year. It’s a natural part of the growing cycle. But two years in a row will be a disaster. Many are on the brink of collapse,” he says.

With the cost of machinery, paying salaries and repaying loans, “farmers need liquidity” to remain afloat, says Asoliva’s Mr Pico, recalling that many in Spain live from olive oil production.