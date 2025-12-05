Drones were spotted near Zelenskiy flight path to Dublin, Irish media report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy inspects a guard of honour by the Irish Army at Government Buildings during an Irish State visit, in Dublin, Ireland, December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Dec 4 - An Irish navy ship spotted up to five drones operating near the flight path of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's aircraft as he arrived for a state visit to Ireland on Monday, local media reported on Thursday.

The sighting triggered a major security alert amid fears it was an attempt to interfere with the flight path, the Irish Times reported. It quoted unnamed sources as saying the aircraft, which arrived slightly early, was not in any danger.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived late on Monday and departed late the next day as part of a trip to help drum up support in Europe for Kyiv as Russia presses on with its war in Ukraine.

Drone flights, the origin of which are mostly unknown, have recently disrupted airspace operations in Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the incursions "hybrid warfare".

The Journal website, which first reported the spotting of the drones at Dublin airport, said they reached the location where Zelenskiy's plane was expected to be at the exact moment it had been due to pass.

It said enquiries were being carried out to determine whether the drones took off from land or from an undetected ship. They were first spotted northeast of Dublin, around 20 km (12 miles) from the airport, both news outlets reported.

Ireland's Defence Forces said it had no comment on the specifics of any alleged incidents for operational security reasons.

"However, Defence Forces support to the security operation, led by An Garda Siochana (police), was successfully deployed in multiple means ultimately leading to a safe and successful visit," a spokesperson said in a statement. REUTERS