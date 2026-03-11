Drones hit east Congo's biggest city, killing French aid worker, rebels and UN say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

March 11 - Drone strikes hit Goma in east Congo on Wednesday, killing at least three people including a French aid worker, the first such attack in the city since AFC/M23 rebels seized it last year, according to the group and the U.N.

The AFC/M23 blamed the attack on the Congolese army, saying in a post on X that Kinshasa had launched drones against a densely populated urban area in the lakeside city.

A spokesperson for the rebels said in a separate post that three people had died, including a foreign humanitarian worker.

A senior official for U.N. children's agency UNICEF told Reuters that one of its employees, a French national, was killed.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, condemned the attack in posts on X, calling for respect for international humanitarian law and saying aid workers must never be targeted.

A spokesperson for Congo's army declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Congo's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Reuters journalist in Goma reported hearing two loud explosions at around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT). The blasts shook windows and doors and were followed by the sound of ambulance sirens.

A senior AFC/M23 official told Reuters the house struck by one of the drones had been rented by UNICEF employees and is close to a residence used by former Congolese President Joseph Kabila in a neighbourhood that houses several prominent political and business figures.

The official said a second drone had targeted the residence of AFC/M23 political coordinator Corneille Nangaa, but fell into Lake Kivu.

The strikes come after weeks of intensifying drone operations on both sides of the conflict.

AFC/M23 military spokesperson Willy Ngoma was killed in a drone attack by the Congolese army near the strategic mining town of Rubaya, some 60 km from Goma, on February 24.

The rebels have also claimed a series of drone attacks on the airport serving the northeastern city of Kisangani in recent weeks.

Fighting has continued in eastern Congo on several fronts, despite mediation efforts by parties including Qatar and the U.S. REUTERS